Backpacker shamed for putting her feet on headrest during coach journey through Thailand

When cramped in small places like airplane cabins, trains, and buses, it’s only polite for your standard backpacker to keep their body odour in check, right?

But one backpacker has taken it a step further and been universally shamed for putting her feet on the headrest during a bus journey in Thailand.

Narong Thaopanya, who had the unpleasant experience of sitting next to the unidentified woman’s feet, couldn’t believe her arrogance.

“The smell from her feet was filling the whole bus. It was hot and made me feel sick, because her feet were next to my head,” Thaopanya, who was travelling on the bus from Bangkok to Sukhothai province said.

“I asked her many times to put her legs on the ground and she would not do it. She just kept them in the air.

“Somebody will have to use the seat and put their head where her dirty feet have been.

“Would she have done this in her own country? If think that she thought she could get do it because she is a woman.

“People should be more respectful when they are visitors to other people’s countries.”

Source: Thai Visa