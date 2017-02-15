Aussie Finds Thai Wife to put Socks and Undies on for Him

By Danny Boy -
19
1276

An elderly Aussie gentleman finally meets woman of his dreams

The 78 year old Aussie man met the woman of his dreams, Nitaya Nonthasak, 53, a native of Udon, and she even puts his socks and undies on for him.

“My farang wife would never do that for me” said a beaming Ronald Arthur Dunn. “She does everything for me and she knows how to take care of me”

After tying the knot in a local ceremony, Ronald plucked up the courage to give his new wife a big kiss on the lips.

The couple were one of hundreds at Bang Rak (the Borough of Love) in Bangkok yesterday to tie the knot for Valentine’s Day.

The happy newlyweds met almost 3 years ago whilst Ronald was on holiday in Phuket. He had decided to go for a bit of R and R (rest and relaxation) at a local spa, where he bumped into Nitaya for the first time. She was working at the spa and Ronald told reporters that it was love at first sight and seeing as they were both now free of partners they decided later to get married.

Nitaya has quit her job at the spa and now helps Ronald at his dairy and sheep farm back home in Australia.

Along with Ronald and Nitaya, a further 300 people were reported to have turned up before the stroke of midday, all hoping to mark Valentine’s day by getting married.

The Bang Rak authority – always inundated for this most special of days what with their auspicious name – had moved operations to the central post office building on Charoen Krung Road.

There was a mix of both Thai and foreign couples, but one couple in particular were a local policeman and his nurse wife from nearby Ramathibodi Hospital – both had taken a couple of hours off duty to get married.

 

  • she is prolly only looking for hidden valuables in the gusset of his under pants

    • Deadhorse.

      Hope she’s not ” Pulling the wool over his eyes”.

      • Jack La Motta

        She might be a Wolf in Sheeps clothing!

    • Jack La Motta

      Valuables go up in value, i doubt if anything in hes pants goes up

    • amazingthailand

      she first has to remove his dirty smelling pamper

  • Ken Anderson

    FROM UDON!!!!
    OMG. This will just be another rice farmers daughter. It will all end in tears. Unless Ronald ‘commits suicide’ first.

    • Jack La Motta

      Not many Pattaya style 3 story balconys in the outback

      • Ken Anderson

        These rice farmers daughters have more than one way to skin a cat.

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    Lazy good for nothing lay-about Aussie she does everthing for me any wonder your ex farang wife dumped you like a Autum leaf falling must be something in those Kangaroo burgers i should report you to those angry old boiler womens right’s group .

  • Michael Phillips

    Stop being so negitive,good luck to you both

  • L-Nino

    Met in a spa? Really Ronald? Oh I see, “spa” code for B.j. Bar. Got it!

    • soidog

      She cashier! only work spa one day!

  • ken

    What a sad story, Look for Romeo, I mean Ronald to end up in a tragedy he will never recover from. Life is truly “Done” for you now Sir.

    • Ken Anderson

      For sure his life will soon be over, and all the assets from his life’s work at his farm in Australia will simply end up being squandered by a load of Isaan Hillbillies.

    • Patamnak Hill Hobo

      Look butter balls just cause your relationships never worked out don’t put Ronald in the same basket case as you

  • Jack La Motta

    78 Yo with a Dairy and Sheep farm in Australia! she hit the jackpot with this Romeo! hope they have many happy years together 😉

  • amazingthailand

    kamagra shares on the rise

  • amazingthailand

    romeos balcony ready for the big jump

  • private pile

    So he met her in am massage parlor liked her service.. started an affair… she ditched her thai bf who was a pattaya baht bus driver (has no future) for the old and rinkly ozzy and he ditched his wife of 57 years and 3 grown up kids for the girl with the greasy hands… fair play doesn’t matter what you’ve both waked away from I’m sure you will be happy together as long as the pension pot lid stays open