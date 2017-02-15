An elderly Aussie gentleman finally meets woman of his dreams

The 78 year old Aussie man met the woman of his dreams, Nitaya Nonthasak, 53, a native of Udon, and she even puts his socks and undies on for him.

“My farang wife would never do that for me” said a beaming Ronald Arthur Dunn. “She does everything for me and she knows how to take care of me”

After tying the knot in a local ceremony, Ronald plucked up the courage to give his new wife a big kiss on the lips.

The couple were one of hundreds at Bang Rak (the Borough of Love) in Bangkok yesterday to tie the knot for Valentine’s Day.

The happy newlyweds met almost 3 years ago whilst Ronald was on holiday in Phuket. He had decided to go for a bit of R and R (rest and relaxation) at a local spa, where he bumped into Nitaya for the first time. She was working at the spa and Ronald told reporters that it was love at first sight and seeing as they were both now free of partners they decided later to get married.

Nitaya has quit her job at the spa and now helps Ronald at his dairy and sheep farm back home in Australia.

Along with Ronald and Nitaya, a further 300 people were reported to have turned up before the stroke of midday, all hoping to mark Valentine’s day by getting married.

The Bang Rak authority – always inundated for this most special of days what with their auspicious name – had moved operations to the central post office building on Charoen Krung Road.

There was a mix of both Thai and foreign couples, but one couple in particular were a local policeman and his nurse wife from nearby Ramathibodi Hospital – both had taken a couple of hours off duty to get married.