More arrests as Pattaya police chief speaks of returning happiness to the resort

Police announced the arrest of gun hoodlums, a drug dealer and a lady boy thief as the local chief spoke of the ongoing crackdown to make Pattaya a safe place for tourists.

The press conference comes just a few days before the official opening of walking Street, South Pattaya as a “Happy Zone”.

Apichai Kroppetch was in attendance yesterday announcing seven arrests and the seizure of nine guns and 29 bullets, Pattaya News reported.

Also arrested was 36 year old Suchart Ninsakun who was caught with 585 Ya Ba tablets and 80 grams of “ice” methamphetamine.

A lady boy who stole from a Belarus tourist was also paraded. Police arrested 35 year old Wilat (or Naen) Wongsuwan from Buriram at his room in Soi Rungland, South Pattaya. He was caught in possession of a 20,000 baht gold (Thong K) necklace that he had stolen earlier from Mr Andrei Trayanouski in Soi 7, Sai 2, Central Pattaya.

Chief Apichai said that the arrests were part of the ongoing crackdown in Pattaya to clean up the resort and make it a place of happiness for the whole world to enjoy.

An inauguration party making Walking Street the resort’s first “Happy Zone” is set to take place this Saturday.

