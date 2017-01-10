Dep. Prime Minister expects Thai Tourism Revenue to Rise to 1.78 Trillion Baht in 2017

Deputy Prime Minister, Mr. Thanasak Patimaprakorn clearly expects 2017 to be a good year for Thai Tourism, with an expected revenue increase of 8.5% from 2016, taking the total revenue up to 1.78 trillion baht, which is approximately $50 million.

This figure is 1.5% less than the 10% expected by TAT Governor, Yuthasak Supasorn, last week.

Normally, predictions and yearly forecasts are backed up by surveys, polls, and formulae however, Mr. Thanasak Patimaprakorn has told reporters the expectations are down to an improved outlook for global tourism, as well as Thailand’s investment in infrastructure.

Mr. Thanasak Patimaprakorn went on to say:

“This is another year that we will need to focus on quality tourism more than tourist numbers”

This, again, contradicts a little with the TAT, who have been really quick to show off and publish huge rises in tourist numbers recently.

The deputy Prime Minister also expects daily tourist spending in 2017 to increase to 5,200 Baht from the 5,100 Baht in 2016.

In 2016, Thailand had 32.6 million visitors, a 9% increase from the previous year. That’s a fact, however, what is not accounted for are the number of those visitors who made onward journeys to neighboring countries. Also, how many of those visitors were the “quality tourist” that Mr. Thanasak Patimaprakorn wants to focus on this year.

As we all know, it’s really easy to pluck numbers and predictions like these from thin air, with no real substance behind them. Personally, living here, I hope the predictions turn out to be correct, but either way, it’s going to be interesting to see how the year develops here in Thailand.

Source: Reuters