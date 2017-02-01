170,000 Thai Baht stolen from tourist for a New Nose

By Danny Boy
A tourist wakes up to find bed and wallet empty

An English tourist called Pattaya police for assistance regarding the theft of money from his hotel room recently.

He told police that he had been out in Soi Buakow with a few of his friends, celebrating his birthday. They had already been for a nice meal, and had decided to stop off at a local beer bar on the way home.

After about an hour in the bar, and a few bottles of beer later, it was home time. The victim had met a girl in the bar that he quite liked, and so, invited her to accompany him back to his room for the night. The lady in question happily obliged.

Back in the room, all was well and they both fell asleep with no problems. It was only when the victim woke up the following morning that he found himself to be all alone, with 170,000 Thai Baht less than he should have had. He immediately called police who arrived onto the scene and took several bits of evidence as well as CCTV images in an attempt to catch the thief.

Finally, the police have caught up with the thief, and she was arrested and taken down to the police station to be charged accordingly. Unfortunately, although not so surprisingly, the money has disappeared with part of it being used for a brand new nose, as you can see from the pictures.

  • dumbfalangtingtong

    Thai steals 170000 baht no big deal, farang scams 20 baht from thai it’s a national headline and there’s a man hunt.

    • NC

      Right 100%

  • YoDude12

    Hey Gentleman – not related to this article – my apologies…but where did Jack, like in “Jack-off” or “Jack Report” go? I see nothing.

  • Jack La Motta

    If the Bi*** did´nt give me back my money, i would arrange for her nose to be repositioned as it was before the op, but Einstein who left 170,000 Baht lying around,he needs a Brain transplant too!

  • Ok now

    I would not trust them with 1700 baht ???……….this clown had 170000 baht and a bar girl in the same room.

  • Patamnak Hill Hobo

    It all starts when arriving at the airport he obviosly didn’t bother unzipping his numbskull and ckeck his brains in at the nearest locker room .

    • amazingthailand

      the ricefarmersdaughter did it again. hahaha…..

  • amazingthailand

    one neurone two t.sticles and a useless apendix. sum num nah

  • Tony Akhurst

    At least part of the money went to good use But for the careless chap that left all that money lying around sum num nah.

  • Billy Diesel

    Wonder if the nose job was pre-booked or if they do it on a walk in ?, couldn’t have been very long after the theft before the surgeon went to work.

  • taff

    What did she want a new nose for, she done a good job sniffing out this mug with the old one.

    • Jack La Motta

      hahahaha

    • Jimmy Goodwood

      Maybe she though that the new nose would prevent the faring from recognizing her back at the bar. 555