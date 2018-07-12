Viral video, photo of Chinese tourists doing handstands irks people online

Both the photo and video have drawn criticism on social media for dressing inappropriately in a short sleeveless top and hot pants, while the woman in the photo was criticised for ‘performing stunts’ in front of a religious building.

People have also taken to social media to call the act in front of the mosque on the Universiti Malaya Sabah campus “stupid” and “disrespectful”.

Meanwhile, the video has drawn comments from netizens about the safety of doing handstands in the middle of Gaya Street, which is a tourist area in Kota Kinabalu.

“She looked like she almost fell on the road. What if a car hit her or someone else when trying to avoid her,” said a Facebook user.

This is not the first incident involving tourists from China in Sabah, as two tourists were fined RM25 for dancing disrespectfully in front of the city mosque here.

In that case, 37yearold Wan Han and 25yearold Zhang Na from China were hit with the fine after they pleaded guilty to disorderly behaviour in a public place before magistrate Cindy Mc Juce Balitus on June 27.

They had committed the offence at about 4.30pm on June 23, on top of the wall outside the city mosque here.