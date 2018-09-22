Villagers heard a baby crying and they traced the sound to the girl, who was wrapped in a piece of white cloth, in a tall grasses at 6.20 pm. The girl had apparently not yet been cleaned since being born and still had her umbilical cord attached.

Police rushed the girl to the district hospital, where she was found to weigh 2.7 kilograms and declared to be in good health.

Several local residents have informed the hospital that they would like to adopt the baby.

Police will check footage of security cameras in the area to try to locate the mother, who is believed to be a teenager, to provide counselling.