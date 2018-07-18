Tropical Storm Son-Tinh arrives in upper Thailand

In its third statement on the storm issued at 5am, the department reported that Son-Tinh was swirling over the upper South China sea at latitude 18.7 degrees North, longitude 110.8 East, with winds of up to 70 kilometres per hour at 4am on Wednesday.

The storm was moving west at a speed of 35km/hr. It was expected to hit the Gulf of Tonkin by Wednesday morning and move to upper Vietnam before sweeping towards Thailand.

The Met department warned the storm would bring higher rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy downpours, adding that residents of upper Thailand should brace for severe weather conditions and stay tuned for forecasts from Wednesday to Sunday.