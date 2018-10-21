Thais claim thousands of WOMEN are ‘victims of foreigners’

Thais Claim Thousands: Thai media reported that police are investigating thousands of cases where Thai women accepted marriage offers from foreigners they never met to make money.

The money was offered by agents and was as little as 3,000 baht.

But the women were desperate for cash and were under the impression that they would be able to divorce after a year.

However, many have found that they are still married after three years and have lost their benefits as a result.

The problem has been revealed as widespread and usually features men from India and Pakistan who want to come and live and work in Thailand, reported TNA.

Their report featured a marriage certificate that had been attached to a power pole in one area where there are a lot of men from the Indian sub-continent.

TNA reported that there were ten “victims” in one housing estate alone in Samut Sakhon.

But elsewhere the problem was rife – there are 600 cases under investigation in Nong Bualamphu province, 1000 in Nakorn Pathom and as many as 2,000 in Saraburi alone.