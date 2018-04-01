Taxi or toilet? Chinese woman defecates in Bangkok cab stuck in traffic, won’t pay cleanup

Here’s one item that this rule-loving cabbie should add to his list of what you can’t do in his car: use it as a toilet.

Though we thought it would go without saying, but apparently it doesn’t. An unnamed Chinese woman defecated in a Bangkok taxi on Wednesday, refused to pay the cleaning cost, and insisted on still being taken to her destination in the soiled car.

The Chinese tourist, 30, was picked up in Asoke outside Terminal 21 mall and asked the driver, named only as Surawat, to take her to Ratchadapisek Soi 7, reported Sanook.

While they were driving, she told the driver she needed the bathroom but he was not able to make a turn into a gas station. The area they were traveling in, on Asoke-Montri Road, is one of the most congested in the city.

Since she could no longer wait and he could not reach a toilet for her, she simply did her business on the floor of the taxi.

At that point, the driver did see fit to pull over — to ask her to pay for the mess she made. She refused and insisted he continue the journey to her destination.

He called the police, who came to the scene but ended up telling the driver there was nothing they could do since there is no actual law about her making what could be considered an accidental mess in the car.

The Chinese woman walked away and the driver had to clean the car himself. He was so angry that he contacted traffic news station JS100 to tell them what happened and draw attention to the incident.

Surawat told them, “I have been a taxi driver for 14 years. Normally people complain about taxis not picking up passengers. But now do you see the type of problems taxi drivers have to deal with?”

Source: Coconuts