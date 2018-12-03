Is Taiwan Insta-babe Carina Linn sexiest nurse in the world. INSTAGRAM star and medical professional Carina Linn has gained hundreds and thousands of followers thanks to her revealing pictures and cheeky videos, and now she has set temperatures soaring again with yet more sexy photos.

–

Carina, 23, is from Taiwan has 444,000 followers despite only sharing 77 images.

Currently Carina is not employed, but claims she previously worked at Taiwan’s Min-Sheng General Hospital.

–

Most recently, the luscious-lipped beauty posted a snap of herself topless and laying on a fleecy throw.

Covering her chest with her arm, Carina pouts seductively for the camera.

In another snap, Carina lays in bed and appears to be wearing no clothes again, although she uses the duvet to cover her modesty.

Carina does also post pictures of herself wearing clothes – in one snap she poses in a mirror wearing a teeny black tie-front top. (a Bangkok Jack Report) Her chest is on display, and she swings her hips out for the perfect pose.

–

Carina claims not to be motivated by fame when posting the pictures, but instead does it for the fun of it.–

World’s sexiest nurse Carina Linn has shared more revealing pictures to Instagram

I’M NOT SURE WHAT THE FUSS IS ABOUT – THERE’S NO RULE THAT A NURSE CANNOT BECOME A MODEL WHEN NOT ON DUTY – CARINA LINN

Speaking to Stomp, she said: “I’m not taking pictures because I’m trying to be famous.

“I am me, I do things that make me feel happy, I don’t think that I am anything special or extraordinary, I am just someone leading an ordinary life.”You are just miserably behind your screen, being jealous that other people’s lives are more fulfilling than yours.”

–

She added: “I’m not sure what the fuss is about – there’s no rule that a nurse cannot become a model when not on duty.”–

Carina claims not to share the revealing snaps for fame, but instead does it for fun

Carina also shares images of herself in her pink nurses uniform.Captioning one snap, she wrote: “You can criticize me privately, that is your freedom of speech, but I can not stand you questioning my nursing profession. #Iamanursingteacher #nursingismyskill #caringismyprofession.”

–

Carina is not the only attractive person to go viral in recent weeks – one woman found a video of herself go viral after viewers were astounded by her bikini.