Soldier fights for life after being attacked by seniors

Doctors at the Ananda Mahidol Hospital in Lop Buri province said on Monday that Private Khacha Chapa, 22, still had a lung infection, a swollen brain and a blood infection that had worsened.

Khacha suffered the potentially fatal beating on August 21 at the 31st Infantry Regiment (King’s Guard), where he worked.

Three soldiers at the camp have confessed to beating him up and apologised to his family.

Police have charged all three with attempted murder and they are being detained at a military prison.

Khacha’s young daughter and 72-year-old mother Rungruedee Sihawong have been camping out in front of the hospital’s critical care unit to pray for his recovery.

“We are praying for a miracle,” Rungruedee said.

Asked about financial help from the Royal Thai Army, Rungruedee said she was told he would get about Bt30,000 compensation as basic help.

“But to date, we have not yet received the compensation,” she said.