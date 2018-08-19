A Cambodian vendor suffered slight injuries during the blaze at the Rong Klua border market in Sa Kaew’s Aranyaprathet district.

Officials suspect the fire began in an appliance shop in the Thesaban 3 section at around 6pm.

Pol Captain Winyu Panyawiraporn of Khlong Leuk police station arrived with firefighters on a scene of chaos as the vendors, mostly Cambodian, raced to salvage goods.

Gusting wind spread the flames quickly and there was soon little left to save.

The damage left many people in tears.

Crews from 15 fire engines supported by a backhoe spent 90 minutes restricting the blaze area and had it completely extinguished by 9pm.

Some remained on duty overnight to prevent the embers from rekindling.