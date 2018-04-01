Roads jammed as 30,000 people line up for free herbal cancer ‘cure’

The queue started at five minutes past midnight and caused a severe two-kilometre-long traffic jam in the area.

Saengchai, who is better known as “Mor Saeng” (Mor meaning “doctor” in Thai), has not received formal training as a physician but was given the honorific by supporters for giving away capsules of his herbal concoction on the first Saturday and Sunday of every month.

Those people who picked up the free capsules were required to register their information (including showing a medical certificate of their condition) and sign a police record at the Muang Prachin Buri Police Station.

Saengchai’s full-time job is as a manager at the Prachin Buri branch of the Provincial Electricity Authority.

Source: Nation