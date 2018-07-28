Register your crocodile by August 10: Phuket governor

By P1 News editor -
0
15
Register Phuket crocodile Register your pattayaone pattaya news

Owners of crocodiles in Phuket must register them with the Phuket Provincial Fisheries Office before August 10 or face legal action.

 

Phuket’s governor, Norraphat Plodthong, said: “The province has issued an announcement notifying crocodile owners who have yet to register. The announcement follows the sighting of a crocodile near beaches and is for the safety of the public and tourists.”

Anyone who possesses protected wildlife, alive or dead, acquired by breeding without permission faces up to a year in jail or a Bt10,000 fine, he said.

People can report their suspicions to the fisheries office on 0-7621-2460, 089-8665991 and 081-731 8923 and they might be rewarded.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR