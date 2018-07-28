Register your crocodile by August 10: Phuket governor

Phuket’s governor, Norraphat Plodthong, said: “The province has issued an announcement notifying crocodile owners who have yet to register. The announcement follows the sighting of a crocodile near beaches and is for the safety of the public and tourists.”

Anyone who possesses protected wildlife, alive or dead, acquired by breeding without permission faces up to a year in jail or a Bt10,000 fine, he said.

People can report their suspicions to the fisheries office on 0-7621-2460, 089-8665991 and 081-731 8923 and they might be rewarded.