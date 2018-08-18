Psychiatrist urges kindness for ‘sick’ rocker

Seksan declared on Friday morning that he would seek psychiatric treatment at Srithanya Hospital or elsewhere for his mental health so he could come back to work after recovery.

Dr Nattakorn Jampathong, head of the Khon Kaen Rajanagarindra Psychiatric Hospital, said he could not diagnose if the singer suffered from a mental health issue without the standard medical diagnostic procedure.

He urged the public to refrain from making hash comments, accusations or judging another person’s mental health based on social media posts as there was a proper medical procedure to provide treatment.

He also suggested the people apply the three-prong measure to handle mental health issues: monitoring symptoms, listening wholeheartedly and advising further care and treatment.