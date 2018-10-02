Pattaya tour bus driver nabbed for refusing to return American’s wallet

Pattaya police chief Pol Colonel Apichai Krobphet held a press conference at 11.30 am to announce the arrest of Suchart Chanthachote, 47.

Apichai said police had tracked down and arrested Suchart after a US tourist called the Tourist Police hotline 1155 on Saturday to say that he had dropped his wallet containing US$460 (Bt14,825) on the bus.

Police tracked the bus to the front of Soi 14 of Jomthien Beach, and arrested the driver.

Police also found seven grams of crystal methamphetamine, or “ice”, on the bus, he added.

Suchart told police he had found the wallet on the bus, but did not contact police to return it. He also told them he had the he “ice” for selling to other tour bus drivers, the police chief said.