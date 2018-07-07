Pattaya bust teen for selling underage girls on Line

A 19-year-old man was arrested for trying to pimp out underage girls via a smartphone messaging app.

Supachai Kokhum was taken into custody June 26 and charged with human trafficking, allegedly for running a Line app group chat called “Swinging Mapa”, which offered up underage girls to Thais and foreign tourists at 2,000-3,000 baht each.

Police set up a sting to procure the services of a 16-year-old girl for group sex and Supachai supplied his bank account details and furnished a Soi 17 address where the tryst would go down.

Police were waiting when he showed up with the girl.

Supachai also faces charges of luring minors into prostitution, employing underage workers and running an illegal business.

Police said he confessed to all the charges.