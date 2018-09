A farmer-neighbour came across the body of Thianchai Weeraphan, 40, in the ditch beside Pak Lad-Wat Chang Road in Ban Nong Makok, Ban Na district.

His motorcycle was in there too, along with a 15kg bag of rice.

Thianchai’s mother, Lamyong Weeraphan, 63, told police she’d gone to his friends’ houses looking for him in vain.