Police said they monitored and tracked the suspects to the resort after an earlier drug bust in Chumphon.

The arrest was made near the Hat Yai airport intersection in Tambon Khuan Lung in Hat Yai at 8am.

Police said they seized the drugs and two cars.

The two suspects were identified as Sulaiman Mohsu, 26, and Usman Sameng, 29, both from Pattani.

The pair reportedly testified that they were hired by Rosuelee Jehsuelee to smuggle the drugs to the resort for other couriers to take the shipment to the southern border.

According to the police, the pair said Rosuelee monitored them from a distance and fled the scene after they were arrested.

Sulaiman said he would provide full cooperation with the police for the arrest of the fleeing boss, hoping to get a lighter penalty as he was planning to marry.