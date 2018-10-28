Man U boss Jose Mourinho welcomes Thai cave boys

A group of young footballers rescued from a cave in Thailand earlier this year have paid a visit to Manchester United.

A video released by the club shows the team, the Wild Boars, visiting United’s Carrington training ground, where they were greeted by Jose Mourinho.

The group of 12 boys and their coach spent more than two weeks underground after being trapped when a cave network was flooded.

The rescue effort captivated audiences around the world, and claimed the life of Saman Gunan, a former Navy diver who died while carrying oxygen supplies into the cave.

Jose meets the Wild Boars ❤🙏 It’s a pleasure to welcome the young Thai footballers who were rescued from a cave earlier this year. #MUFC pic.twitter.com/tcMVUzUJl6 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) October 27, 2018

Immediately after the rescue, United tweeted: “#MUFC is relieved to learn that the 12 footballers and their coach trapped in a cave in Thailand are now safe. Our thoughts and prayers are with those affected.

“We would love to welcome the team from Wild Boars Football Club and their rescuers to Old Trafford this coming season.”

The boys were also invited to the World Cup final by Fifa, but were unable to attend as doctors insisted they were monitored in hospital.