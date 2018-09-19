Krabi beaches raise red flags, waterfalls off limits after heavy rain

Red flags were raised at major beaches and on islands to warn tourists against venturing into the sea.

The red-flagged beaches include Phra Nang Bay, Nopparat Thara beach, Thalay Waek and the islands of Koh Phi Phi, Koh Podah, Koh Hong and Koh Lanta.

Also closed were the entrances to the waterfalls Khao Ngon Nak, Than Bok Khoranee and Huay Tai, where rivers swollen by mountain run-off pose dangers.

Officials also warned residents living on canal and river banks to move household possessions upstairs as waterways have become swollen after days of heavy rain.