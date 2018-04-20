Koh Larn restaurants targeted for encroachment

Pattaya spokesman Pinit Maneerat said April 10 Itthiphol Singkaew, environmental chief on the resort island, and soldiers from Military Circle 14 had begun inspecting commercial storefronts following complaints of encroachment on public land.

Most of the problems occur from crowded restaurants trying to make more room for customers by adding tables to the sidewalks, such as authorities found on Ta Waen Beach.

Vendors also were told to redouble efforts to dispose of rubbish properly and, on the sand, remain in designated areas to ensure the required amount of free space is left for tourists.

The sewage system, which needs improvement, is also currently being looked into as the city plans to make changes after April so that Koh Larn would meet the standards of being a clean and safe place. The Consumption Department is also planning a visit to the local restaurants on Koh Larn as well. MP -EP