German tourist jumps from 4th floor at Suvarnabhumi

Medical staff give first aid to the German man after he fell from the fourth floor inside the passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday. He was later pronounced dead. Police are investigating.

German Tourist Jumps: Police are investigating the death of a German tourist who fell from the fourth floor level of the passenger terminal at Suvarnabhumi airport on Thursday.

The 52-year-old man landed on a concrete beam on the second floor level, near a toilet behind the duty-free shop in Zone E.

He was given first aid before being rush to Samitivej Suvarnabhumi Hospital. Doctors were unable to save him.

Police said the man, whose name was withheld pending notification of relatives, was due to fly out to Zurich via Dubai on Oct 7.

He did not board the plane and had since been staying at the airport.

