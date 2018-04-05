Foreign Muay Thai fighting guest at island resort forces would-be Thai thief to tap out

Police are looking for an accomplice who hastily fled the scene of an attempted break-and-enter at a small resort in Phuket early Monday morning after his friend was overpowered by a foreign MMA fighter staying at the resort.

Capt. Suthichai Kongkangwankietkul, of the Chalong Police, said yesterday that he was called to the 2 Home Resort, located in a small side street off Soi Ta-iad, renowned for its popular MMA and Muay Thai training centers, at about 3am.

“When I arrived, I saw the man, Chatchai Sitthipanya, 39, being held by foreigners,” he said.

“Chatchai first told me that he had just come to the resort to see a friend, but witnesses and people at the scene said they didn’t know him and he later admitted that he went to the resort to commit a crime,” Capt. Suthichai explained.

They are currently hunting for the second thief who was with Chatchai that night, and are investigating the case.

In the meantime, Chatchai has been charged with trespass and attempted burglary.

“Already in my investigation I have found out that Chatchai has committed the same behavior eight times before, in Chalong and Phuket Town,” he added.

Capt. Suthichai noted that, despite Chatchai’s criminal history as a repeat offender, he had not served any jail time. His last known offense was three years ago, and he was released on bail as he was handed down a suspended sentence.