Three Thai men have died and two men, 23 and 38 years old, remain in the hospital after an accident while cleaning a popular local floating restaurant’s engine room around 11:30AM on Sunday, December 9th, 2018.

The vessel was anchored at a pier off Chon Buri province.

Upon learning about the incident at 11.30am, Muang Pattaya precinct superintendent Pol Colonel Apichai Krobpech led a rescue team to help the five workers who had reportedly passed out while cleaning the engine room of the Nava Chakkapat. It is believed they succumbed to toxic fumes as the ventilation system had not been turned on. Upon arrival, the officials found one worker dead at the scene, and another succumbed while being rushed to hospital, police said. The Third man also died in the hospital.

The names and ages of the victims were not released as of press time.

Police are investigating the incident to determine the cause of death before they proceed with further legal action.

The engine room and boat is being inspected this afternoon, Monday, December 10th, 2018. The restaurant remains open for the time being.