Finnish man falls from Pattaya hotel

A young Finnish man was seriously hurt after falling from the fourth floor of a small hotel in the beach city of Pattaya on Wednesday afternoon. The man, later identified as Hautamaki Mikko Veu Samuel, 33, was found lying on the ground with head injuries and multiple bruises next to Arya Inn Pattaya on Soi Honey in Pattaya Klang.

Police and rescue workers went to the scene after being alerted at 3pm on Wednesday. They administered first aid and then rushed him to a nearby hospital. The hotel, comprising five four-storey buildings built in a row, housed a beer bar on the ground floor and bedrooms on the floors above.

A beer bar staffer told police that the Finnish national checked into a room on the fourth floor on Wednesday morning and showed no signs of acting strangely. Shortly afterward, she heard a loud bang and initially thought an air-conditioning system might have exploded. Investigating, she found the injured tourist lying in the narrow gap between two of the buildings.

Police were yet to determine whether the man’s fall was intentional or accidental. They were planning to question him. P1 EP