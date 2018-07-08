F1 British GP: Lewis Hamilton emotional after ‘toughest’ pole lap

Hamilton on the emotion of another home GP pole after edging brilliant battle with Vettel

An emotional Lewis Hamilton says beating Sebastian Vettel and the Ferraris to a record sixth British GP pole took “everything from me”, in what he described as the “toughest lap I’ve had to do” in Formula 1.

On a day when English sport took centre stage internationally in a glorious F1 and World Cup double, Hamilton completed the first leg with a hard-fought pole at Silverstone, just as England’s football team kicked off in their quarter-final clash with Sweden.

Then, just like at Silverstone, England triumphed in Russia too with the comfortable 2-0 victory to secure a first semi-final berth in 28 years.

For Hamilton, success at his home race has become an annual summer event – his pole on Saturday was an unprecedented fourth in a row. But having had to coming from behind in his Q3 battle with Vettel to pip the championship leader to pole by 0.044s, the Mercedes driver was visibly shaking in his post-session interview on the grid as the home Silverstone crowd chanted his name.

“It was the toughest lap I’ve had to do,” he later told Sky F1.

“The pressure was beyond anything I’ve experienced before and I think the desire to pull it out, knowing that deep within me I’ve got it, but to absolutely extract it and pull it out of the car was harder than any other qualifying session I’ve experienced.”

In a breathaking end to qualifying, the top three cars on the grid – Hamilton, Vettel and Kimi Raikkonen – were separated by less than a tenth of a second.

With team-mate Valtteri Bottas relatively out of sorts in qualifying, it was left to Hamilton to try and maintain Mercedes’ long dominance of Silverstone qualifying and thwart the dual Ferrari threat.