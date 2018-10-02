4.4-magnitude earthquake shakes East Java: BMKG

The Meteorology, Climatology and Geophysics Agency (BMKG) recorded the earthquake in Blitar in the early hours of Monday. The quake was considered minor as it occurred at a depth of 10 kilometers.

The official Twitter account of BMKG tweeted on Monday that the epicenter was located 97 km from the southwestern part of the city.

Previously, a 7.4-magnitude earthquake shook Donggala regency and the city of Palu in Central Sulawesi on Friday.