Vendor arrested after customer shot dead in ‘rotten oranges’ dispute

‘Rotten Oranges’ Dispute: A Pathum Thani fruit vendor was arrested on Saturday shortly after she allegedly shot and killed a customer who complained of “rotten oranges”.
Klong Luang police were alerted to the shooting at 8am inside the Iyara Market in Pathum Thani’s Klong Luang district.
Police said Saranya Saksaeng, 30, was shot once on the chest and three times on the abdomen. She was rushed to Thammasat University’s hospital where she died.
The fruit vendor, Tip Raseemuang, 38, was arrested at her shop and a .38 revolver was found on her with four spent ammunition shells.
Tip said she lost her temper and pulled out her revolver from the drawer of her desk and shot Saranya. She waited for police at the scene.