Chinese tourist hit by speedboat propeller

A Chinese tourist, 39, sustained severe leg injuries when she was hit by a propeller while the boat was moving to moor at Pileh Bay of Koh Phi Phi on Saturday.

The woman got off from the speedboat, King Poseidon 23, at its rear to dive while the

skipper was backing the boat to moor, said police who were reported at around 9am

on Saturday.

The tourist, identified later as Jang Sia Dan sustained severe wounds on both legs. She

was immediately taken to Koh Phi Phi Hospital for treatment before being transferred

to Vachira Hospital in Phuket due to severe bleeding, Thai media reported on

Saturday.

A police investigation found that the woman and 19 other Chinese tourists boarded

the King Poseidon 23 of a tour company in Phuket to dive at Koh Phi Phi island.

The tour group was led by a 37-year-old Chinese tour guide. Thai skipper Chatchai

Khacharoen, 26, drove the boat and Yingyong Khongkhamsuk, 26, was a boat staffer

Mr Chatchai told police that he took the tourists to Pileh Bay. According to him, while

he was bringing the speedboat back to dock, the Chinese woman suddenly went into

the water at the rear of the boat to dive.

At the time, he alleged he did not see the woman getting off the boat so he continued

to bring the boat to moor. But after other tourists shouted, he immediately stopped and

saw the injured tourist asking for help. He and his assistant pulled her back on the

boat and promptly sent her to the hospital, said the skipper.

Mr Chatchai, his assistant and the tour guide were held in police custody at Phi Phi

police station. They were initially charged with reckless collusion causing serious

injuries to another person.

Tourist numbers from China have declined in recent months after a diving boat

accident in Phuket that killed 47 Chinese in early in July. Chinese arrivals fell 6.7%

month-on-month in August and were down a further 25.3% in September and 0.2% in

October.

Authorities have been taking steps to improve the image of the country among Chinese

tourists, including a waiver of visa-on-arrival fees and improved safety measures for

land, air and water transport.