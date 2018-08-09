Chinese online drama set to take its bow in 13 foreign countries

The series — which debuted on Youku on July 24 — was adapted from the hit online novel of the same title.

Penned by novelist Banming Banmei, the story takes place during a turbulent era in ancient China’s history. Trained as an assassin in the fictional town of Guihua, the protagonist, Wan Mei, a young beautiful woman, teams up with her devoted aide, Yingzi, to survive a series of conflicts and conspiracies. It’s the latest Chinese series to promote a strong female lead character, with distinct feminist overtones —a trend which is proving popular amongst female audiences.

The series will be broadcast in Japan, Thailand, Vietnam, Myanmar, Cambodia, Indonesia, Mauritius, Italy, the United Kingdom, Spain, Turkey, Mexico and the United States — a new high for the overseas broadcast of a Chinese online series.