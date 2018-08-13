Chiang Rai’s deputy governor Samrit Sawamipak said the market would help local farmers become more competitive and maintain the prices of locally grown fruit and vegetables.

Organic fruit

Samrit also believes Chiang Rai will become known regionally as a centre of organic produce.

The construction of the market on a 160rai piece of land at Mae Korn intersection will cost about Bt2 billion. Those interested in reserving space in the market can do so on September 29.

Jianghai Market Plc executive director Wisarn Techateerawat said Chiang Rai farmers produce good quality products, but the price of their produce is relatively low. Also Chiang Rai locals do not have access to healthy and safe food products.

“Besides Chiang Rai’s location – adjacent to Myanmar and Laos, as well as a link to China – has the potential for a wholesale market. We have invited Sri Muang, a local market operator, to join the project,” Wisarn added.

Apart from organic products, Talat Lan Muang will also stock locally made goods in the hope of attracting tourists.

Napintorn Srisanpang, president of the Ratchaburi Central Vegetable and Fruit Market, said there is over 2million rai (320,000 hectares) of farmland in Chiang Rai, and given its proximity to Laos and Myanmar, the province could very well become a wholesale export centre for fresh fruit and vegetables.

Up to 10,000 tonnes of vegetables and fruit will be delivered and distributed via the centre daily.