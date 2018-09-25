Chiang Rai four-year-old drowns after falling into river

Napphrakhun Chairat had fallen from the riverbank under a bridge linking Ban Pong Pa Kaem and Ban Nong Pha villages when he and two friends were washing themselves in water from the Lao.

Rescuers discovered the youngster’s body about 3 kilometres downstream from the bridge.

Napphrakhun’s mother, Nafuay Jala, 40, later broke down in tears and hugged her son’s body.

The two friends told police that they had been playing in mud and gone to the spot under the bridge to clean up on Sunday evening, but it was very slippery and Napphrakhun had fallen into the river and disappeared beneath the water.