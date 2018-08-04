Boxing and food feature at Thai Festival opening in Mumbai

“We aim to promote Thailand 4.0, Thai food and Thailand’s culture in Mumbai,” said Ekapol Poolpipat, the Kingdom’s consul-general to Mumbai.

“There are about 1.4 million Indian tourists visiting Thailand each year and more than 30 per cent are from this wealthiest city of India,” he told the inauguration ceremony.

Ekapol said 12 small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in the processed food and herbal products sectors were showing off their wares at the event.

One SME was demonstrating its fragrant scarfs, hoping to attract business opportunities in the fast-transforming city.