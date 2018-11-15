Blacklisted Swede arrested in Phuket

The Immigration Bureau has reported that officers received a tip-off that the foreigner was staying at a condo in Kathu.

The Phuket Immigration Officers and the Phuket Tourist Police found 38-year-old Jesse Joakim Dahlstroem.

There was no entry in the immigration system about the man’s arrival or visa details. But officers found he was on a blacklist after legal action had been taken against him over cocaine possession. Police say he will be deported to Sweden.

He admitted that he had illegally entered the country from Malaysia at Sadao in Songkhla, without registering with immigration.

The man also tested positive for methamphetamines.