Bangkok vans: About 1,800 vans will have to stop taking passengers at the end of this month after being registered for more than 10 years, a transport committee said.
The committee headed by Col Sombat Thanyawan, deputy commander of the Second Cavalry Division, held a meeting on Thursday and reaffirmed its decision to have operators stop using 10-year-old vans.
The van operators have called on the committee to be lenient and extend the limit to 15 years.
But the committee decided that after a decade, a van becomes dangerous for passengers, Sombat said.
He said 1,800 out of 6,000 vans in Bangkok must be decommissioned and violators will face a fine of Bt50,000 to Bt200,000.