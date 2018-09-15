The committee headed by Col Sombat Thanyawan, deputy commander of the Second Cavalry Division, held a meeting on Thursday and reaffirmed its decision to have operators stop using 10-year-old vans.

The van operators have called on the committee to be lenient and extend the limit to 15 years.

But the committee decided that after a decade, a van becomes dangerous for passengers, Sombat said.

He said 1,800 out of 6,000 vans in Bangkok must be decommissioned and violators will face a fine of Bt50,000 to Bt200,000.