Zipline owner in Chiang Mai facing the encroachment charges

The owner of Zipline on Chiang Mai’s new popular tourist spot at Mon Jam in Mae Rim district will be charged with illegally encroaching on the forest reserve, the Forest Protecting Operation Centre says.

Attapol Charoenchansa, the center’s chief who is also deputy chief of the Royal Forestry Department, led a special forest suppression taskforce Phayak Prai, and Tourist Police Bureau, to inspect the area on Thursday before learning about the alleged encroachment on the A1 watershed and part of the Nong Hoi Rotal project.The officers seized equipment and plan to lay a charge against its owner, Attapol said. Pol Maj Gen Surachet Hakan, the bureau’s acting commander said police have received complaints in regard to illegal encroachment upon forest reserves by the zip line attraction. The structure obstructed natural streams and had no license to operate, he said. In some cases, injuries or even deaths of visitors were reported, prompting police to take action. Attapol said that officers have so far inspected 12 zipline operations in Chiang Mai. Seven have been charged for illegally encroaching upon forests and three have been dismantled. Source: Nation