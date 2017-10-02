YABA: He killed for the victim’s “LIVER”

A 24-year-old man allegedly killed his elderly neighbor and cut open the body so he could eat the liver. He was suffering hallucinations from a mix of yaba and marijuana.

The incident occurred in Bun Kan’s Bung Khong Long district on Saturday, police said on Sunday. Following the report of a homicide report, police rushed to a house in Ban Dong Suang in Tambon Dong Bang to find the body of homeowner Ton Lunubon, 79, on a bamboo daybed on the ground floor. His throat had been slit and his stomach cut open. A bloodstained nine-inch knife was found nearby. The suspect, Pere Jongthong, 24, whose clothes were soaked in blood, was apprehended by Pol Captain Wikrai Sriwasuk, who was passing by the area on a personal errand, and several volunteers. They found a lump of human liver in Pere’s trouser pocket. The man, who was said to be in an obvious substance-induced hallucination and talking incoherently, was detained in a cell at the local precinct until he could police what happened. He reportedly told them that he had taken a mix of yaba and marijuana before going to visit the elderly man. He allegedly said that he felt a sudden urge to eat a human liver because this would make him immortal. So, he took up a nearby knife and used it to attack the man. Witnesses who passed by the victim’s home said they saw Pere cut open the elderly man’s stomach as if searching for something. As people shouted at him in horror, Pere fled. He will face a murder charge. Source: Bangkok Jack