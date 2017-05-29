Violent motorcyclist smashes taxi with helmet over puddle incident

A hot-tempered motorcyclist was furious at the taxi driver who accidentally splashed a puddle on him Wednesday. Despite the driver’s countless apologies, the biker damaged her car with his helmet as “payback”.

The incident was caught on a dash cam from a car behind and has since gone viral.

Facebook user “Do Dew” captured the moment the angry teen slammed his helmet onto the yellow-green taxi. The driver was a middle-aged woman, picking up students stranded in the rain in Bangkok.

“I was approaching a turn to pick up students. I wasn’t going fast at all because it was raining hard, but he cut me off from the right side,” said the taxi driver.

“I told him I was sorry, I didn’t mean to. I even gave him a wai,” the driver added.

After destroying the side view mirror, the biker escaped on his motorcycle. The taxi driver reported the incident to the police immediately after, Sanook reported.

The video has received over two million views on Facebook, with many online users commenting on the post.

“It was just an accident. These things happen when it’s raining,” commented a user.

“She didn’t mean it. He’s over-reacting,” others agreed.

Bangkok suffered from heavy rains on Wednesday, causing several roads to be completely underwater Thursday morning.

Source: Coconuts