Top 15: late night grub before bed

Ever been on a night out, drank far too much, then staggered home with a 7-eleven hot dog? Well we have the top 15 Bangkok alternatives that will surely tickle you’re taste buds.

If you’re any kind of night owl, chances are that three meals per day are just not cutting it for you. When you stay out till midnight or later, you often need one more hot meal to make your daily gorging complete. And you have no excuse for going straight home since Bangkok is consistently rated as having some of the best food in the world. That’s where these restaurants come in handy.

Serving up everything from pancakes to somtam to deep-fried insects, whether post-concert or clubbing, these Bangkok late-night restaurants have you covered on the grub front from late into the night and early into the morning.

1. Pala Pizza Romana

This fast-casual pizza joint, underneath Asoke station, is not only fast, affordable, easy, and open until midnight, it also regularly makes every foodie’s list of the best pizza places in the city. Get tomato slices starting at THB45 (US$1.35), pasta, salads, and amazing homemade desserts as well as an Italian deli case full of high-quality meats and cheeses.

Asok Intersection

between Terminal 21 and MRT Sukhumvit exit 3

2. Bamboo

This 24-hour Middle Eastern restaurant in the heart of Nana serves up the best naan, hummus, falafel, and shwarma at any hour of the day. Their mint tea is legendary and so is their huge menu featuring pizza, Russian food and just about anything else you might have a craving for.

Sukhumvit Soi 3

Nana

3. 25 Degrees

Located in front of the Pullman G hotel in Silom, this burger joint is open around the clock. Known for their top quality burgers (which, full disclosure, also come with a fairly premium price tag), they also have great fries, milkshakes (including boozy options), and veggie treats including non-meat burgers and grilled cheese sammies.

188 Silom Road

Silom

4. Sunrise Tacos

This might not be the most authentic Mexican food you’ve ever had but it is open 24 hours a day in its Silom location and often offers good people watching and excellent margaritas. Beef tacos, chicken burritos, burgers, fajitas, nachos and more features on this late-night staple’s menu.

114/19-20 Silom Road

Corner of Soi 4

Silom

5. Little Italy

This bastion of Italian eats at the top of the infamous Soi Cowboy looks a bit lurid with its huge florescent “Open All Night” sign glaring into the Bangkok night, but their food and service is top-notch. They have great pizza, good mid-priced cocktails, and the place gets a late-night mix of hungry Thais, vacationing European couples, and groups of guys emptying out of the soi’s infamous girly bars after a night of carousing. Excellent for people-watching.

Sukhumvit Soi 23

Asoke

6. Malai Coffee House

This classic little hotel coffeeshop tucked into the Malaysia Hotel on Sathorn Soi 1 would never make this list if it was not mere steps away from famed afterhours bar Wong’s. This is the place to go for Thai food, sandwiches, noodles, and breakfast fare when you stumble out of the dive bar at 1 (or 10)am. Your stomach will thank you for eating something after all that booze.

Sathorn Soi 1

Sathorn

7. Seangchai Pochana Sukhumvit

If you’re craving late-night seafood and classic Thai dishes, look no further than this restaurant in Thong Lor. Open till 4am, it’s a great place to finish the night with some family-style dishes with your friends, and the place stays packed even until the early hours.

762/5-6 Sukhumvit Rd

Thong Lor

8. Foodland (Took Lae Dee)

The 24-hour Foodland grocery stores, with locations around the city, also feature coffee shops inside that are classic late-night eating spots in Bangkok. Get your salty morning glory fix or order up a super cake and coffee to treat your late-night sugar demon. The prices are low, the service is sweet, and you’ll feel like you’re stepping back in time.

Various Locations

Bangkok

9. Too Fast to Sleep

This 24-hour coffeeshop is packed late at night with Thai students and others who get inspired to burn the midnight oil. The fare is light: coffee (obviously), sandwiches, and cakes are the main menu items, but there is always a good buzz (pardon the pun) at this place.

762 Rama 4 Rd.

Klong Toey

10. Sharikari

With two locations in Thong Lor and Asoke, this Japanese eatery is open till 4am to serve up beer and Japanese snacks to Bangkok’s young and hip. Sushi, deep fried cutlets of every ilk, and noodles await. Just be aware, this place gets packed and it gets very, very loud. Be prepared to kick your shoes off and lounge at the low tables.

36/1 PS Tower

Asokemontri Rd.

Asoke

Thong Lor Road

Thong Lor

11. Pochana 55

Another classic late-night Thai spot at the top of Thong Lor, Pochana features your favorite Chinese dishes as well. Much of the Thong Lor party crowd insists on this place before calling their driver and calling it a night.

1093 Sukhumvit Rd

Thong Lor

12. Ramen Tei

Though this noodle shop has a few locations around Bangkok, it’s the one on Soi Thaniya (aka Soi Japan) off Silom Road that stays open late for the drunk Japanese guys pouring out of the hostess and karaoke bars. Be ready for huge ramen bowls, katsudon, mabu-tofu, and Japanese

curry.

23/8-9 Soi Thaniya

Silom

13. Greenhouse (inside Landmark Hotel)

This Chinese restaurant/coffeeshop inside the Nana hotel in open round the clock and specializes in staples such as congee and dim sum, but their large menu also features Thai and Western dishes. The food is pretty standard but gets the job done before you head home for the night.

138 Sukhumvit Road

Nana

14. 24 Owls

The cafe takes its name from its hours — it’s always open and features strong coffee and Asian-style Western comfort food like fish and chips and pasta. You can sit indoors or out and enjoy craft beer, cocktails and some pretty stellar desserts.

39/9 Ekamai Soi 12

Ekamai

15. Hong Teong Long

This always-packed place does classic Shanghai-style dumplings until 4am. You’ll recognize it by the Chinese lanterns outside. Order the xiao long bao, steamed or fried ,as well as succulent Chinese pork and drunken chicken.

149/16 Surawong Road

Silom

16. Chow (inside the Metropole Hotel)

Located on the Petchburi side of Thong Lor, this coffeeshop inside the Metropole Hotel offers late-night booze as well as classic greasy Asian diner fare and a congee that’s sure to ward off the hangover from those extra drinks.

2802 New Petchaburi Rd.

Petchaburi

17. Lhao Lhao

If you’ve been partying near the end of the train line, Thai-Chinese standby Lhao Lhao in Ari is just steps from the train station and offers tanks where you can choose your own seafood. Order an entire steamed fish at 4am? Why not.

1271/6-7 Phahon Yothin Rd.

Ari

18. Bonus Delivery Option: They don’t have an eat-in restaurant, but Gallery Pizza delivers artisanal 12-inch pies until 4am. They also have wine and beer delivery and offer an ongoing special of any two pizzas for THB500, a mere US$15.

Source: Coconuts