Thief Manages to Escape

By Danny Boy -
5
1363

A thief managed to escape just in time from house in Pattaya

Pattaya Police were unlucky when a thief managed to escape from the grasp during a house raid in Pattaya over the weekend.

They did however, manage to capture some important evidence which points to a number of thefts which had all been carried out by the man in question.

Pattaya police made their way to a small village in Moo 13 of Banglamung on Saturday after 34 year old Dokdai Khamkanha had had her bag ripped from her while riding a motorcycle on Patanakarn Road on Friday.

Mrs. Khamkanha had suffered several small injuries during the robbery, in which the thief was able to make away with her iphon, her bankbook and some cash.

As police arrived at the thief’s house, he had obviously known they were coming as he was able to make a quick getaway into the nearby wood. There was no traces of him and after several hours of searching, police decided to call it a day.

The thief has been identified as 35 year old Sithisak Suksophon, a native of Satahip. Fortunately for police, he didn’t have enough time to collect any of his possessions, and police were able to recover many items from previous thefts.

Items included women’s bags, 11 telephones, amulets and foreign currency. The getaway vehicle, a Honda click motorbike was found parked outside.

Police said it was clear that Sithisak was responsible for countless robberies. They have urged any victims of recent theft to make their way to the police station and they may be lucky enough to find their belongings waiting for them

They also asked for help from the public in locating the thief who had slipped through their fingers.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

  • Tony Akhurst

    Well if the police cant catch him who is going to do there jobs for them maybe a kind old lady .

    • Ken Anderson

      Highly likely they didn’t want to catch the thief. Looks like a nice cache the police have got their hands on there.
      If this miscreant is behind bars the next time they raid his house there would be nothing there for them.

      • Jack La Motta

        I wonder how much foreign currency,Gold and Amulets were originaly found in the house? also if there were Chinese currency found, or Korean, Indian, UAE or whatever, the police would just need to look at recent robberys involving victims with those nationalities, assuming it was not one globetrotting victim! but the Keystones would never think of such advanced policing techniques!

  • Ken Anderson

    Keystone Cops strike again.
    ”They have urged any victims of recent theft to make their way to the police station and they may be lucky enough to find their belongings waiting for them”.
    I do hope any robbery victim’s don’t leave it too long to go and look for their stolen property. I would imagine it will not take long for these item’s to become mixed up with someone else’s.

  • Jack La Motta

    The Police gave up looking for him in the woods after several Hours, more like several minutes! dont the police have tracking dogs?? after all that hard work Burgling and stress from making a hasty escape the Crook must have left a strong scent! phew :/ ………………………………….