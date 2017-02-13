A thief managed to escape just in time from house in Pattaya

Pattaya Police were unlucky when a thief managed to escape from the grasp during a house raid in Pattaya over the weekend.

They did however, manage to capture some important evidence which points to a number of thefts which had all been carried out by the man in question.

Pattaya police made their way to a small village in Moo 13 of Banglamung on Saturday after 34 year old Dokdai Khamkanha had had her bag ripped from her while riding a motorcycle on Patanakarn Road on Friday.

Mrs. Khamkanha had suffered several small injuries during the robbery, in which the thief was able to make away with her iphon, her bankbook and some cash.

As police arrived at the thief’s house, he had obviously known they were coming as he was able to make a quick getaway into the nearby wood. There was no traces of him and after several hours of searching, police decided to call it a day.

The thief has been identified as 35 year old Sithisak Suksophon, a native of Satahip. Fortunately for police, he didn’t have enough time to collect any of his possessions, and police were able to recover many items from previous thefts.

Items included women’s bags, 11 telephones, amulets and foreign currency. The getaway vehicle, a Honda click motorbike was found parked outside.

Police said it was clear that Sithisak was responsible for countless robberies. They have urged any victims of recent theft to make their way to the police station and they may be lucky enough to find their belongings waiting for them

They also asked for help from the public in locating the thief who had slipped through their fingers.