One-Sided Sword fight after Thai wife chops off husband’s penis

Surgeons in northern Lampang province helped a man by reattaching his penis on Saturday after his wife used a kitchen knife to chop it clean off.

The 45-year-old man, whose name was withheld for, erm, many reasons, was transferred to Lampang Hospital from a hospital in the nearby Phayao province. Luckily for the man, he had the sense to salvage his manhood at the scene.

The victim, in obvious pain, lay on his hospital bed feeling slightly embarrassed as the doctors and nurses brought in the chopped off organ in a bag of ice.

Surgeons specializing in plastic surgery and urinary systems teamed up to take care of the delicate situation.

The reason for the attack, and why his wife felt the need to chop of her husband’s most prized possession is still not known, although I’m pretty sure most people can probably guess.

The good news for the victim is that the surgeons successfully reattached his genitals and then realigned his urinary tract.

However, and this is a big HOWEVER, the specialists said that he will not be able to have intercourse again due to the severe damage in the ligaments and the nerves, reported Sanook.

The victim is now recovering at the hospital.

Source: Coconuts

  • ken

    Nice because now he won’t be able to produce anymore lazy worthless offspring to
    Contaminate this wasteland.

    • Guest

      This wasteland that you are free to leave if you don’t like it…

      • ken

        Any original thoughts or are you just here to troll?

        • Guest

          You are the one to lecture me Kenny. Re-read your comments over the past years (It is boring as hell) there are only 3 types of them
          – The “Thai people are bad and this is a wasteland” ones
          – The “I have a lot more likes than you” ones
          – The “England is full of foreigners but we will kick them out” ones (although I’d like to know how you plan to do that from Thailand…)

  • Guest

    Waiting for Jacky boy comment about the picture being a stock shot rather than one taken at the scene…

  • private pile

    This is such a one sided trend … destroying lovers bits always means the guys looses out!!!!! What happened to equal rights??? Can someone please superglue shut your cheating wife’s front bum so I can read about it and cheer up please

    • ken

      Stand by lad, I have a product on the way to protect man’s private parts, it’s called the cup protector and will save men from situations like this. Just waiting for the patent before I release it as I don’t want to these Asians to copy my product.

  • Charles Baht Esquire.

    That meat clever could have done with a good scrub up doesn’t look to hygienic to be loping off a mans love muscle i hope no infection settles in for him other wise it’s a gonna for sure .