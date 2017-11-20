What happened to my son?

A 22-year-old Thai son shocked his mother with a total transformation after he had a series of plastic surgeries on Let Me In Thailand, the Thai edition of a Korean popular TV show.

Noppajit Monlin, 22, had always desired to change how he looked, as his twisted jaw made him unable to chew properly. Ashamed by his abnormality, Noppajit often alienated himself from his co-workers and ate alone during his lunch breaks.

In the Season 3 premiere of the makeover series, which aired yesterday, Noppajit was selected to undergo plastic surgery in South Korea. To complete his desired look, the Thai man underwent jaw, forehead, and eye surgeries. The show also gave him salivary gland botox injections, a procedure used to fix excessive drooling, and a skin treatment to get rid of his blemishes.

And voila! Noppajit is a new man. Or at least physically unrecognizable as his old self.

Following a three-month-long recovery, Noppajit was scheduled to meet his mother for the first time at their favorite restaurant. She didn’t recognize her own son at the table across from her.

“I really miss him, and I’m not acting,” Noppajit’s mom said before bursting into tears on camera.

As Noppajit got up and walked toward his mom, she began crying hysterically.

“Mom, do you remember me? Look at me,” Noppajit asked.

“Is it you? Is it really you?” his mom asked.

If you’ve looked at the before and after photos, you can understand why she couldn’t believe it. Eventually, she had to look for Noppajit’s scars to prove to herself it was really him.

In an interview on the show, Noppajit said that his life has tremendously changed, especially in social settings.

“People say I’m a different person. I feel much better. Before, people said my face was not normal and society didn’t accept me, now I have more friends,” he said, in a slightly heart-breaking commentary on society at large.

Despite looking like a trendy Korean model now, Noppajit said he’s still the same person, and his heart still belongs to “Tob,” a transgender woman he met on Facebook and has been dating for three years.

“I’m protective of him, but I’m not scared [of him leaving me]. We’ve trusted each other since the beginning,” 26-year-old Tob said on the show.

Tob said that Noppajit immediately asked for her number, five minutes after they started talking on Facebook. Three weeks later, they moved in together.

“She took care of me. Even though she’s not a woman, she’s just like one. This woman is the best for me,” Noppajit said.

“Although I have a new life now, my heart is the same.”

Source: Coconuts