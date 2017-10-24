More spaces needed for public, say King

A statement has been released by His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn stating that more space should be allocated for public viewing.

His Majesty King Maha Vajiralongkorn has advised the government to give more spaces for people to watch the Royal Cremation Procession and ease some strict regulations, Government Spokesman Lt Gen Sansern Kaewkamnerd said Monday (Oct 23).

According to the spokesman, His Majesty the King has advised Prime Minister Gen Prayut Chan-o-cha that additional viewing areas should be designated for the people during the royal cremation ceremony on Oct 25-29.

His Majesty also urged the government not to be overly stringent with rules and regulations so that mourners will visit the ceremonial ground with ease, Lt-Gen Sansern said.

Nonetheless, he said that more public relations are still needed for certain codes of conduct, such as dress code and photo regulations.

In addition, since people mostly entered Sanam Luang ceremonial ground through the checkpoint near Royal Rattanakosin Hotel during the rehearsals, they will be made aware of all other available entrances in a bid to reduce congestion.

The spokesman also said the government was satisfied with the final rehearsals of royal cremation processions on Oct 21 and 22., while confirming the government’s full readiness to organize the royal cremation ceremony for His Majesty the late King Bhumibol Adulyadej this Oct 26.

He said the grand rehearsals of all six royal cremation processions went smoothly with only some minute details still to be improved on the actual day.

He assured that the ceremony will be free of glitches, given all officials involved are strongly committed to serving the late King for one last time.

Source: PBS