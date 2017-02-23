A 15 year old tomboy has taken her own life after fight with girlfriend

At around 11:00pm on February 22nd, Pattaya police and emergency services were called out to a small housing estate on the outskirts of Pattaya after reports were made of a suicide, after fight with girlfriend.

Arriving at the house, police were greeted by friends and family of the deceased who were crying and struggling to come to terms with what had happened.

Police interviewed the grandmother, who was the responsible adult looking after the young girl. She told police that she was sitting upstairs watching TV when she heard a lot of commotion coming from downstairs. She said that it was her granddaughter who was fighting on the phone with her girlfriend, but thought nothing of it as it had been going on for several days.

A short time later, a friend came running upstairs in a state of shock, saying that her granddaughter had been found hanging. The grandmother jumped up right away and made her way down to see what had happened. She managed to un-tie her granddaughter but unfortunately she had already passed away.

Police and emergency services were called immediately for assistance.

Friends of the deceased confirmed to police that she had been fighting with her girlfriend for the past 3-4 days, and it was all over both of their facebook pages.

The body was taken away for a post mortem examination.