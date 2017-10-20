Schedule for Royal Cremation of HM the late King

October 25

5.30pm: A royal merit-making ceremony is held at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall in the Grand Palace, in preparation for moving the Royal Urn to the Royal Crematorium at the Sanam Luang ceremonial ground.

October 26

7:00 am: The Royal Urn is moved from Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall to the Royal Crematorium.

5.30 pm: The symbolic Royal Cremation takes place at the Royal Crematorium.

10:00 pm: The actual Royal Cremation.

6 pm – 6 am [of October 27]: Festivities to pay a final tribute and farewell to HM the late King and to signal the ending of the official mourning period include public performances, such as the khon masked drama, puppet shows, and orchestras at Sanam Luang.

October 27

8:00 am: The collection of the Royal Relics and Royal Ashes takes place at the Royal Crematorium. Then the Royal Reliquary Urn containing the Royal Relics is transferred to Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall, while the Royal Ashes in the cone-shaped container is transferred to Phra Sri Rattana Chedi in the Temple of the Emerald Buddha.

October 28

5.30 pm: A royal merit-making ceremony for the Royal Relics at Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall.

October 29

10.30am: The Royal Relics is transferred from Dusit Maha Prasat Throne Hall to be enshrined in the Heavenly Abode in Chakri Maha Prasat Throne Hall within the Grand Palace.

5.30 pm: The Royal Ashes are transferred from Phra Sri Rattana Chedi in the Temple of the Emerald Buddha to be enshrined at two temples – Wat Rajabopidh and Wat Bovoranives.

People in Thailand and other parts of the world can view the Royal Cremation Ceremony through extensive coverage on television and online, broadcast live in both Thai and English. They may also listen to a live radio broadcast, as well. Live broadcast will also be relayed on The Nation’s website and Facebook page at https://www.facebook.com/NationNews/.

After the Royal Cremation Ceremony, an exhibition will be held for 30 days, from November 2 to 30 at Sanam Luang, where people will be able to view the Royal Crematorium and supplementary structures and learn more about arts and culture regarding this ancient ceremony. Source: Nation