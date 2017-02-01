Siam Commercial Bank and Chubb Samaggi Insurance have jointly launched the SCB Minions Plus debit card to attract consumers with colourful “Minions” cartoon characters.

The new debit card features the colourful minions characters printed on the card front and it also offers a host of exclusive privileges: personal accident insurance coverage, including motorcycle accidents—whether the cardholder is a rider or a passenger—as well as a robbery protection package.

Pakachat Taychaburapanone, SCB executive vice president, said: “The ‘SCB Minions Plus debit card’ positions itself as a first-class debit card combining a smooth experience in cash withdrawal, a preferred mode of payment for goods or services, and an insurance coverage that offers protection against personal accident and robbery. This debit card entices users with the beloved ‘Minions’ cartoon characters on the face of the card—emphasizing a sense of amusement.”



Backed by MasterCard, the SCB Minions Plus debit card is a cash replacement card, allowing cardholders to use it to pay for goods or services and withdraw cash from compatible ATMs worldwide.

In case of accidents, including motorcycle accidents, where the cardholder is a rider or a passenger, it also features well-thought-out advantages in accident benefit and medical expenses benefit. It also fulfills banking security demands with protection against robbery. To cater to the sophisticated needs of today’s consumers, The SCB Minions Plus debit card offers two choices – the SCB Minions Plus debit card with an annual fee of Bt799 (automatically renewed) and the SCB Minions Super Plus debit card with an annual fee of Bt1,599 (automatically renewed).

Nittaya Piriyathamwong, country president of Chubb Samaggi Insurance PCL added: “Chubb Samaggi Insurance has a longstanding expertise in offering insurance services through a variety of distribution channels. We give great consideration to all our insurance packages for clients as well as business partners. SCB and Chubb Samaggi Insurance have been working together for a long time and, under this partnership, we always prioritize the particular needs of SCB’s clients. Thus, we constantly offer products and privileges to meet these different needs or lifestyles. We also provide excellent after-sale services to assure that our clients will receive the best experience from Chubb Samaggi Insurance.”

Members of the SCB Minions Super Plus debit card will be covered for Bt400,000 of general accident insurance coverage and up to Bt20,000 of medical fees in an accident case.

Consumers who choose the SCB Minion Plus debit card receive Bt100,000 of general accident insurance coverage and up to Bt5,000 of medical fees in case of accident. Both versions of the SCB Minions Plus debit card bring cardholders’ safety to a new level with Bt100,000 of insurance coverage specifically for motorcycle accidents whether cardholders are on the motorcycle as a rider or a passenger.

The personal accident insurance gives 24/7 protection worldwide and advance payment is not required if cardholders receive medical treatment at any of more than 200 contracted hospitals Thailand-wide.

Cardholders are also protected against robbery within Thailand. This protection covers up to Bt10,000 of cash withdrawn from an ATM if the cardholder loses the money in a snatch theft or robbery. Cardholders will receive indemnity for loss of money caused by the use of stolen card for money withdrawal from ATM or payments made by an unauthorized person up to Bt20,000 baht if the card is lost to the criminal in a robbery.

