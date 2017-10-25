Russia grants 5,000 Weapon sets to the Philippines

The Russian government has granted 5,000 guns, a million rounds of ammunition and 20 military vehicles to President Rodrigo Duterte to help the Philippine armed forces in their battle against terrorism.

“That’s a grant at no cost. They want to help us to fight terrorism because they are also fighting terrorism in their country and they want to help the worldwide fight against terrorism. That is their reason,” said Defence Secretary Delfin Lorenzana. President Duterte, accompanied by Loranzana, visited and toured the Russian anti-submarine ship Admiral Pantaleev which docked at the Manila port on Wednesday. He was welcomed by officers of the Russian Navy and other officials during his tour where the Russians displayed their firepower. Last May, Duterte visited Russia but had to cut short the trip amid clashes in Marawi City between government forces and the IS-linked Maute militants, which prompted him to declare martial law in Mindanao. Following the aborted trip, Philippine and Russian officials signed 10 agreements, including intelligence sharing and defense cooperation, wherein the two countries would have official visits and military port calls and allow participation of observers in training exercises. Source: Thai PBS