Register your drone, or face penalties

A new 90 day deadline has been issued for all drone users to register their equipment here in Thailand, or face hefty fines and potential jail time.

Owners of drones are required to register the pilotless flying machines within 90 days as of October 11 otherwise their owners may face a 5-year jailterm and/or a fine of 100,000 baht, said Mr Takorn Tanthasit, secretary-general of the National Broadcasting and Telecommunications Commission (NBTC), on Wednesday.

The NBTC, on the same day, slapped a ban on the use of telecommunication devices on unregistered drones.

The NBTC board held a special meeting on Wednesday to discuss the issue of drones which have been widely used but with little control. It was reported that only 350 drones were registered with the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand.

Drones has become huge business in the last couple of years. Before they were a gadget used by news crews and film makers, but with new technology coming into play it made it easier for the flying device to break into the consumer market too.

Any man and his dog is able to walk into a respectable electronic retailer and walk out with a drone these days.

Takorn said owners of drones can register with the NBTC Office or its branch offices throughout the country, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand and police stations as of October 11 for the next 90 days, failing that they will face punishments.

Drone owners can must bring with them their ID cards, pictures of their drones and filling forms of the NBTC for registration.

Source: PBS